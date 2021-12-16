Bail set for San Jose man who made threats during VTA meeting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Bail was set on Thursday for a man charged with making criminal threats at a VTA meeting last week.

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge set bail for $350,000 for 69-year-old Roland LeBrun of San Jose.

During a virtual meeting on Dec. 9, LeBrun was recorded making threats at VTA committee members. He is not a VTA employee.

LeBrun was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 14.

“We are glad to see the court take this situation as seriously as we do,” said VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot. “Especially in light of the tragic attack on our light rail facility in May, this kind of behavior from anyone is reprehensible.”

If bail is paid, LeBrun will be on house arrest and ordered to state more than 300 yards from VTA facilities, cannot attend virtual or in-person meetings, or be in possession of guns or ammunition.

LeBrun is set to appear in court on Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing.