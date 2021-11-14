Bail set for woman accused of stealing car with baby inside in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Bail was set at $100,000 for a woman accused of stealing a car with a 1-year-old baby inside of it last week.

Nataly Alejandra Ayala, 24, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and vehicle theft, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

The theft happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. Police said a father got out of his car to speak with someone, leaving his daughter secured in a car seat in the running vehicle.

That’s when a woman came up and drove off with the vehicle, which was found abandoned about two hours later with the girl safe inside, police said.

Ayala was arrested after a concerned citizen recognized her as matching the suspect description released by police.