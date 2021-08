SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol in Solano County is warning drivers of a messy traffic impediment on I-80 westbound lanes.

CHP Solano said traffic is moving slow around 8 a.m. Tuesday on the freeway near Meridian Rd after a truck spilled bales of hay all over the road.

A photo tweeted by CHP shows two lanes of traffic appearing able to get by.