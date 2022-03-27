SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara Power officials reported a power outage in the northeast part of the city Sunday morning.
Officials said in a tweet that 2,666 customers were affected by the outage, including some small businesses.
The outage was caused by balloons in powerlines.
Around 11:07 a.m. officials announced the power has been restored to all customers.
Officials recommend anyone purchasing balloons to tie or weigh them down to prevent any strays.
No further information provided.