Ballots go out for 2 tax measures in Sonoma County special elections

(BCN) – Sonoma County began sending out ballots this week for two special elections taking place in March on tax measures in the western part of the county.

The two proposed taxes being voted on in the March 2 elections are Measure A, a $48 parcel tax annually for three years to support high schools in the West Sonoma County Union High School District, and Measure B, a 4% transient occupancy tax for hotel and short-term rentals within that school district and the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.

Registered voters who elected to receive their ballots in the mail and reside in the districts should expect to receive their ballots within five to 10 days.

For voters who want to receive their ballots sooner, they can pick it up by coming to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office located at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.

For those who don’t receive their ballot or need a replacement, they have until Feb. 23 to request that a ballot be mailed to them.

After that, requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be made in person at the Registrar of Voters Office.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays excluding Feb. 12 and 15. Residents should wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Residents may direct questions about the March 2 special elections to the Registrar of Voters Office at (707) 565-6800 or rov-info@sonoma-county.org.