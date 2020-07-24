Ballpark vendor at A’s game to be voiced by Oakland native Tom Hanks

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Get your colossal hot dogs!

Oakland native and actor Tom Hanks is coming home for his biggest role yet – voicing an Oakland Arena hot dog vendor at the Oakland A’s game Friday night!

Okay well, Hanks obviously won’t be there in person since the entire stadium will be fan-less and instead will be adorned with cardboard cutouts of real-life fans, but Hanks’s pre-recorded voice can still be heard in the broadcast, according to the A’s, who tweeted the sweet news.

“East Bay’s own @tomhanks is reprising one of his first roles as a Coliseum vendor! See if you can hear him mixed in with the crowd noise during tonight’s #OpeningDay broadcast.”

This role hits close to home for Hanks, who actually worked as a concession vendor at the arena back in the 1970s.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last year, Hanks recalled his fond memories working there as a teen.

“I went down to sell peanuts and soda, and thinking it would be like in a TV show where you saw the young kid trying to make a thing,” Hanks recalled. “Well, first of all, I got robbed twice. Note to self: Hide those wads of cash. Don’t be walking with a wad of cash in your pocket. Then, I came across professional vendors, who did not like the fact kids were there.”

You can catch Hanks’ recording, which will be “mixed in with crowd noise” at tonight’s game starting at 7:10 p.m.

One of Hanks’ pre-recorded messages will be, “It’s not a ball game without some hot dogs!” and who doesn’t agree?

Latest Stories: