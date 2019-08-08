Ban on sale of flavored tobacco, e-cigarettes begins Thursday in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — Starting Thursday a ban on all flavored tobacco products and vaping materials begins in Livermore.

Despite the ban, people will still be able to buy the products, which includes e-cigarettes, for several more months.

Worried his livelihood is about to go up in smoke, Vaper Laze Owner Alex Gul says it took years to build his business.

“I worked open to close every day,” he said. “Finally when I have four employees and I can spend some time with my family, I hear about this.”

Starting on Aug. 8, all flavored tobacco products and vaping equipment will be banned in Livermore.

Gul got an email from the city telling him it will not be enforced until Jan. 1, 2020, giving the 71 tobacco realtors in the city time to get out of leases, eliminate inventory and for law enforcement to learn the new rules.

Customers already know ban is on the horizon.

“If it is something I enjoy, I will find another way to do it,” said one customer.

The city and supporters of the ordinance believe the ban will stop underage kids from using e-cigarettes, but it could be overturned.

The referendum effort needs more than 5,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot and that must be turned in by Aug. 8.

If verified, the ordinance can go before voters, but Gul can’t wait to see if that happens.

“It is devastating,” he said. “You work so hard to build a business and now we have to shut down.”

