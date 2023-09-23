SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of Banana Republic’s downtown San Francisco locations is closing its doors for good. The last day of Banana Republic at the Embarcadero Center is Saturday, Sept. 23. The store, located at 2 Embarcadero Center, is open on its last day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A sign outside of the Banana Republic at Embarcadero Center.

A new Banana Republic location is scheduled to open early October in Union Square, KRON4 confirmed. It will be located at 152 Geary St., which is across the street from Neiman Marcus.

The Embarcadero Center location sells women’s and men’s apparel and shoes. The other Banana Republic location currently open in San Francisco is at 2 Folsom St. However, that store only sells baby clothes for those aged between 0 and 24 months.

The Banana Republic closing at the Embarcadero Center adds to the struggles of that Financial District plaza. Earlier this year, KRON4 reported remote work has been attributed to Embarcadero Center businesses’ struggles. The Melt, a chain known for its grilled cheese and burgers, closed in April.

KRON4 reached out to Banana Republic the property management company for Embarcadero Center for more information. We are waiting for a response.