SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Weeks after Banana Republic closed one of its San Francisco locations, the retail giant announced that it has opened a new flagship store in the city.

The 3,500-square-foot store is located at 152 Geary Street in San Francisco’s Union Square shopping district. It is across the street from Nieman Marcus and blocks from both the Powell and Montgomery BART stations.

The new location will sell clothes, accessories, furniture and more.

“As we embark on the next chapter in the BR story as a premium lifestyle brand, we remain driven by a desire for exploration and connection. Our Banana Republic Geary Street store is our brand’s pinnacle flagship, showcasing our continued transformation in our historic hometown,” said Sandra Stangl, the president and CEO of Banana Republic.

The new store replaces Banana Republic’s old location at 2 Embarcadero Center, which closed on Sep. 23. Another Banana Republic at 2 Folsom St. remains open.

Banana Republic is one of several retail companies that have closed stores in Downtown San Francisco this year. Express became the latest to announce a closure. Its location on 301 Geary St. will close on Oct. 22.