(KRON) – Questions were asked Monday when people in downtown San Francisco saw three people dressed in orange seemingly rappelling the Transamerica Pyramid.

Who are these mysterious people rappelling from the Transamerica Pyramid? Were they protesting? Could they legally do this? Were they dancing?

The group, known as Bandaloop, is a dance group based out of West Oakland, that specializes in vertical dance.

According to its website, Bandaloop honors nature, community, and the human spirit through perspective-bending dance. Bandaloop integrates physicality, choreography, and climbing technology for live performances.

The Bandaloop group performs in theaters and museums, on skyscrapers, bridges, billboards, and UNESCO Heritage sites, in atriums and convention halls, in nature on cliffs, and on-screen in films and video content.

Bandaloop Studios is based in West Oakland. The grand opening was on Nov. 12. According to the Bandaloop website, the group offers regular classes, camps, and intensives for youth and adults at its home studios and in the mountains, and team-building programs for executives.

Despite initial speculation that Monday’s incident was part of a protest related to APEC, the San Francisco Police Department said it was a permitted performance.