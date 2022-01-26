Bank robber in custody after car chase: Brentwood police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – A man was taken into custody following a bank robbery in Brentwood, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Tri Counties Bank at 2400 Sand Creek Road.

Police say the suspect, who is in his 20’s or early 30’s and was wearing all dark clothing and a dark face mask at the time, handed a note to a bank teller demanding money.

He drove away from the bank with an unknown amount of money, officials say.

There was no weapon seen on the suspect and police say no injuries were reported.

A police officer spotted the suspected car and followed it westbound on Highway 4 at Lone Tree Way.

Authorities say a pursuit continued to Antioch when the suspect got out of the car in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way.

The man then ran from the car but was found and taken into custody, police say.

There is no continued threat to the public.

As the investigation continues, you are asked to contact the police at (925) 809-7870 if you have any information. You may remain anonymous.

No other details have been released at this time.