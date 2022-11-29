SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.

Police said that SSFPD officers responded to the 100 block of McLellan Drive at about 9:45 a.m. for the report of a robbery. The suspect reportedly walked into the bank, pointed a black semi-automatic gun at the bank teller and demanded money.

After receiving the cash he left on foot, walking eastbound on McLellan Drive. Police did not release the name of the business that was robbed, but there is a Chase Bank at 101 McLellan Drive.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 50s with a white beard. He was wearing a black hat, eyeglasses, a black sweater and khaki pants.

SSFPD is still trying to identify the suspect and locate the weapon he used. Anyone with information is asked to give the police department a call at (650) 877-8900.