SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, a demonstration took place over the possible overturn of roe v. Wade. Dozens gathered in San Rafael for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally and march.

Dozens of people gathered on the corner of Civic center and North San Pedro streets in San Rafael on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Erika Fisher brought her young children to make her point about abortion rights.

“Having the experience of having to make that decision whether or not to have a baby when I wasn’t ready I was able to have that choice when I was 16,” Fisher said. “I think that choice is so important for people to have and for that to be at risk, it’s just not okay.”

In California, abortions are protected under state law, but the people here worry about those who don’t have a voice.

“We have fought so long to get rights for women,” said attendee Brianna Ritter. “It’s 2022, so it’s about time we get equal rights as everyone else.”

Those who showed up shared personal stories and some just wanted to show their support.

“What’s happening at the supreme court is not okay,” said attendee Maura Vaughn. “Just to overturn something just because it doesn’t align with your religious beliefs doesn’t take into account the entirety of the country.”

Organizers want to keep the conversation going after this event they are planning more protests in the near future.