WATCH: Barack Obama in San Francisco for tech event

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A day after President Donald Trump’s visit to the Bay Area on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama made an appearance in San Francisco.
Local tech company Splunk featured Obama as a speaker at an invitation-only event in downtown San Francisco Wednesday morning.
CEO Doug Merritt interviewed Obama and discussed responsible practices in data management and decision making, including the information-gathering habits and business practices of big tech.
He was one of 10 people speaking at the small event.
A large crowd waited outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the former president and cheered as he got into his car.
