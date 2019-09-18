WATCH: Barack Obama in San Francisco for tech event

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A day after President Donald Trump’s visit to the Bay Area on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama made an appearance in San Francisco.

Local tech company Splunk featured Obama as a speaker at an invitation-only event in downtown San Francisco Wednesday morning.

CEO Doug Merritt interviewed Obama and discussed responsible practices in data management and decision making, including the information-gathering habits and business practices of big tech.

He was one of 10 people speaking at the small event.

A large crowd waited outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the former president and cheered as he got into his car.

