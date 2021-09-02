Barbeques, campfires banned at Lake Berryessa over Labor Day weekend

Trees frame a picnic area along Lake Berryessa with parts of California’s newest national monument in the background, Friday, July 10, 2015, near Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, Calif. California’s newest national monument covers hundreds of thousands of acres from marshes to the mountain peaks 6,000 feet above them. Federal protection will let an entire coastal range better weather the warming of climate change, supporters say. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — There will be no charcoal BBQ or campfires at Lake Berryessa this Labor Day weekend.

Napa County is issuing fire restrictions at the lake starting Friday, Sept. 3, amid fire danger.

“Due to extreme climatic conditions Napa County ban on open burning, campfires and charcoal BBQs at Lake Berryessa starts Friday, 9/3/21 at 8 a.m. until further notice,” the county tweeted.

The Lake Berryessa area was in the path of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire last August. It grew to 363,220 acres in the 46 days it was active.

Just Wednesday, Marin County was burned by a 44-acre wildfire which has been mostly contained.

South Lake Tahoe is currently in danger of the Caldor Fire, which has reached over 210K acres Thursday and is growing.