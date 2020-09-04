Barbershops, hair salons in Alameda County reopen for indoor services

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Barbershops and hair salons in Alameda County can now allow clients to come indoors as of Friday morning.

At Q Cuts in Castro Valley, stylist Paula Vu is thrilled to be back to work. Her goal now is to let the salon’s clients know they are open.

“I literally called everyone one of my customers. I’m going down the list. Here we do a haircut. So we have about 10,000 customers. I’m doing the best I can to reach out to every customer to let them know we are open again,” Vu said.

A few blocks away at Wink Hair Studio, JoAnn Cordova was getting happy to be back in the chair.

“When was the last time you got a haircut? In a salon? A good six months. I’ve done it at home. I tried but yeah,” Cordova said.

While hair salons like Wink and Q Cuts can welcome customers back, there are restrictions.

The salons can only have three clients at a time, everyone needs to wear masks, and no one can wait inside.

Cordova is satisfied with those precautions.

“As long as we are all distanced and keeping mask on it’s very safe,” Cordova said.

Back at Q Cuts, Vu hopes that business will get back to normal and that there won’t be another shutdown.

“We will be indoors for good. I don’t know how long but I hope it will be lasting,” Vu said.

