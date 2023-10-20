SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Can’t get enough of Barbie? Luckily for fans of the box office hit film, you have another opportunity to see “Barbie” on the big screen — literally.

Barbie is coming to Oracle Park on Friday, Oct. 27, the baseball stadium announced. A movie screening at the San Francisco Giants’ home ballpark will begin at 7:15 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $24 dollars (before fees), and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis there. Attendees have options to either sit on the baseball field or in the lower box.

The movie will be shown at Oracle Park’s 4K scoreboard, which is bigger than an IMAX screen, the venue said. There will be Barbie-themed food and beverages for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as Barbie characters such as Barbie, Ken or Allan. Prizes will be given to the best costumes — just in time for a costume contest as Halloween is days away.

You can purchase tickets by clicking this link.

A portion of every ticket sold will go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, Oracle Park said. The project is “Barbies’ global mission dedicated to challenging gender stereotypes and helping undo the biases that hold girls back from reaching their full potential.”

Oct. 27 was the announced date for this movie screening as Oracle Park is guaranteed that the Giants will not be playing a home game that night. World Series Game 1 will be on Oct. 27 in either Houston, Philadelphia or Texas.