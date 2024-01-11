(KRON) — Barnes & Noble is closing its longtime Antioch location later this year, a company spokesperson said in a statement to KRON4. The bookstore, located at 5709 Lone Tree Way in Slatten Ranch Shopping Center, is set to close around this fall.

Barnes & Noble has been at the shopping center for more than 20 years, according to the property management company for Slatten Ranch Shopping Center. A Barnes & Noble spokesperson said the lease for the Antioch space ended, and the company decided not to renew the lease.

However, Barnes & Noble lovers in the area won’t have to go far once the Antioch location closes. A new Barnes & Noble will open in Brentwood at The Streets of Brentwood shopping center.

The location for the Barnes & Noble in Brentwood is approximately two miles south of the Antioch store. The Brentwood location will be 21,000 square feet and will feature a “new layout and design,” including a café, according to the Barnes & Noble spokesperson.

Barnes & Noble has not set a specific closing and opening date for either of its Antioch and Brentwood locations. “If all goes according to plan, the closing of Antioch will coincide with the opening of Brentwood,” the Barnes & Noble spokesperson said.

The next closest Barnes & Noble is in Concord at The Veranda Shopping Center, which opened back in 2019.