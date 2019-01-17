Barricaded domestic violence suspect arrested in San Mateo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. San Mateo Police

SAN MATEO (KRON) - Police have arrested a woman who barricaded herself following a domestic violence report in San Mateo on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of El Parque Court around 2:50 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, police say the suspect ran into her apartment and barricaded herself.

San Mateo Police have identified the woman as 48-year-old Lolita Roberts from San Mateo.

Authorities alerted the neighbors to remain indoors while attempting to negotiate with Roberts to safely surrender.

Nearly an hour went by before an officer was able to restrain Roberts through a window that was open.

Police arrested Roberts, even though she continued to resist arrest.

The victim told officers that Roberts assaulted him and threw multiple items at him during an argument.

Officials are told that this assault took place in front of their 9-year-old child.

Roberts was taken into custody and booked into San Mateo County Jail for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, resisting/delaying a peace officer in the performance of their duties, and battery on a peace officer.

During the arrest, a police officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. That officer has since been released.

Roberts also reportedly kicked an officer while she was being taken to the jail, but was not seriously injured.

San Mateo police officers understand the seriousness of domestic violence and we want to help victims break the cycle. If you are a survivor of domestic violence or know someone who needs access to resources, ask for help.

To report domestic violence, please contact SMPD at 650-522-7700 or dial 9-1-1 for in-progress violence.

