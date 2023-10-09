(BCN) — A 33-year-old Petaluma man suspected of domestic violence and holding a woman captive was arrested over the weekend after a six-hour standoff with police.

Officers were called about 6:10 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Lakeville Circle, where there were reports of a woman screaming and items being thrown inside an apartment.

Officers had been there twice over the past two weeks, and after those calls Kenneth Massucco was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, failing to let a woman leave the apartment, threatening to shoot officers, and resisting arrest.

Petaluma police had sought an emergency protection order, which was granted by a judge, that prohibited Massucco from being at the apartment or having contact with the victim.

When officers arrived Saturday, however, it appeared Massucco had returned. They could hear a door being nailed shut from the inside of the apartment and the suspect came to the front window, telling the officers he was alone.

“Officers could also hear the victim inside while Massucco moved away from the window and moved items around the apartment in what appeared to be an attempt to further barricade the doors,” police said in a news release on Monday.

The department’s crisis response team was summoned, and police obtained a warrant for the Massucco’s arrest on suspicion of false imprisonment and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

Police determined the suspect and victim were in an upstairs bedroom, and officers tried to communicate with the pair.

“Several attempts to negotiate with Massucco were unsuccessful and communication with the victim was limited and officers feared her responses were directed coached by Massucco,” police said.

Officers forced entry through a rear sliding glass door, and found that the suspect had allegedly littered the stairs with items that included wood and a chair, to prevent them from going upstairs.

As they tried to clear the debris, a flash diversionary device was used outside as a distraction. Officers then attempted to negotiate face-to-face with Massucco. The suspect and victim appeared in the doorway of the upstairs bedroom, but Massucco allegedly refused to surrender, was physically preventing the victim from leaving, had assaulted the victim, and threw items at officers, police said.

Massucco then left the bedroom and officers shot him with a 40mm less-lethal sponge baton round with a plan of deploying the department’s K9 to apprehend him.

The police dog didn’t reach Massucco, who retreated into the bedroom with the victim, police said.

Officers on the outside of the apartment then climbed a ladder and broke out the upstairs window in order to see into the bedroom. At that point Massucco ran into another bedroom on the opposite side of the small landing.

The victim was able to leave and was brought down the stairs by officers. She had significant non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to the awaiting Petaluma Fire Department paramedics, police said.

Massucco continued to refuse to surrender and at one point he broke out the upstairs front window and began yelling at officers.

“After further attempts to negotiate Massucco’s surrender stalled, officers introduced a chemical irritant into the apartment,” police said.

Massucco then surrendered, ending the standoff at 12:30 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was medically cleared for minor injuries resulting from being hit with the sponge round.

Massucco was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include felony domestic battery, false imprisonment and violation of a court order.

His bail was set at $250,000.

