SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a barricaded subject in San Francisco’s Parkmerced neighborhood just south of San Francisco State University, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police arrived on the scene near Rivas Avenue and Gonzalez Drive around 1:38 p.m. The Hostage Negotiation Team and Tactical Unit are both on scene attempting to contact the subject for a peaceful resolution, police said.

Community members are asked to avoid the area at this time. Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

