(KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department apprehended a distressed man on Wednesday.

San Francisco police officers responded to the 300 block of Woolsey Street on a report of an adult man in distress at his residence at approximately 7:56 p.m. According to police, once officers arrived and attempted to make contact, the man refused and barricaded himself in the residence.

The Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and paramedics also responded to the scene to negotiate a peaceful surrender, police said.

Officers were able to detain the subject. Paramedics transported the male subject to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” You may remain anonymous.