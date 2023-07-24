(KRON) — A man was arrested after he allegedly held a woman hostage in a Milpitas apartment on Saturday afternoon, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Police were called in for a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Hillview Court. The Hillview Court apartments are located on that block.

The caller said a man and woman were arguing on the second floor of the complex. The man was identified as Gabriel Ramirez, 47, of Milpitas. Officers knew Ramirez as a man on probation with multiple warrants.

Officers heard a “consistent and physical fight” when they arrived at the scene, but Ramirez refused to open the apartment door. As the fight continued inside, the officers heard someone mention a knife.

At this point, MPD officers attempted to force their way into the apartment, but the door was barricaded with appliances. Ramirez refused to let the woman leave the apartment, police said.

A mobile crisis team arrived at the scene to assist, but Ramirez refused to let the woman leave. The Hostage Negotiations Team spent 5 hours talking him down, and he eventually let the woman leave. SWAT was also called to the scene.

HNT members continued to work with Ramirez after the woman was released, but he refused to surrender. SWAT team members forced their way into the residence and took him into custody.

Ramirez was booked into county jail on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assault on an officer, assault/battery, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an illegal weapon.