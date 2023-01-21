SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a man before barricading himself inside of a residence early Saturday morning, according to a release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6 a.m., San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault near the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Trained deputies arrived at the scene and found a man who was being treated by fire and emergency medical crews due to a large laceration on his head.

Further investigation determined the suspect to be 42-year-old Omar Areas of San Francisco. Authorities believe that Areas forced entry into the home before assaulting the victim, and he was still inside of the residence. The victim and suspect knew one another, and the Sheriff’s Office states the attack was not random.

Deputies attempted to deescalate, but they could not contact Areas. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Unit and the San Mateo County Emergency Response Team were also called to the scene to attempt de-escalation. Area was ultimately arrested without any use of force before being booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Areas is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary. A third charge of DV information was included.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.