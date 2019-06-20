Barricaded suspect in San Anselmo surrenders after 8 hr-standoff

Central Marin police are on scene of a barricaded suspect in San Anselmo.

A call came in around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a dispute among roommates in the 200 block of Butterfield Road.

Police say the barricaded suspect is inside his room and is armed with a knife.

Officers have made contact with the suspect.

Authorities do not believe he’s under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

SWAT is on scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Authorities said there is no immediate threat to the public.

A shelter-in-place is currently in effect in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES