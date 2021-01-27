Barry Bonds volunteers with Second Harvest Food Bank

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – One day after being snubbed from the Hall of Fame, all-time Home Run leader, and former SF Giant Barry Bonds was out in San Bruno giving back.

Today while volunteering for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Barry Bonds shared with me his reaction to the HOF news. "I don't track it…. I'm not that important, this is way more important than the Hall of Fame."

Sounds like a Hall of fame attitude to me. @kron4news #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/JfXtJy8ZMU — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 27, 2021

In fact, the Barry Bonds Family Foundation made a big donation to a local food bank.

About 800 families will be able to put food on the table thanks to Wednesday’s Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Distribution.

And some people in line may have been surprised to see Barry Bonds loading their meals.

The Barry Bonds Family Foundation donated $15,000 to second harvest, and bonds himself was on hand to sign off on the check.

After, Bonds rolled up his sleeves to help load meals for people coming through the drive-up line at today’s event.

Second Harvest gives out meals all year long throughout San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, but the need has been especially great during the pandemic.

“We’re in a world crisis, not just in this community. We’re in a world crisis. I think it’s just important we all do it. If you’re capable of giving back and doing it, it’s just very important.”

Bonds also made headlines over the last 24 hours as Hall of Fame voters passed on his induction for the 9th year.

“I don’t ever hear about it unless someone tells me. I really don’t know, I don’t track it. I don’t do any of that. All I do is live my life day to day, and right now, I want to do something very special for the people that are in need and that’s the most important thing. I’m not that important. This is way more important than the Hall of Fame right now.

Second Harvest serves about 500,000 families a month in Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties.