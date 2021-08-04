Bars begin requiring vaccination cards in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, if you’re visiting one bar, you’ll need your ID and proof of vaccination.

So far, the bar owners KRON4 spoke with have been getting positive feedback from customers.

7 Stars Bar and Grill just reopened almost two weeks ago after a long hiatus and now you’ll need to show proof you got the COVID shot before entry.

Owners Marya and Paul Cunha have a young child who has not yet been vaccinated and a family member who is at high risk for COVID.

Meanwhile, other businesses, like Sushi Confidential in Campbell, are not requiring proof of vaccination but will revisit if it becomes a mandate, like in New York starting next month.

“Every restaurant here is understaffed so trying to do another operational change like that is pretty drastic. We do have a lot of outdoor dining here so people are currently choosing to sit outside if they want to maintain safety or don’t want to wear a mask versus going inside to dine,” Randy Musterer, owner of Sushi Confidential, said.

Santa Clara County reinstated an indoor mask mandate Tuesday after breakthrough cases from the delta variant.

Randy Musterer is used to the changes.

“Us struggling restaurants and businesses no one wants to fall back to where we were earlier in the pandemic,” Musterer said.

KRON4 spoke to customers off-camera who say they feel more safe going to an establishment knowing other patrons are vaccinated.