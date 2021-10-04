Bars, restaurants near Oracle Park prepare for playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With the San Francisco Giants clinching the NL West, the team will return to Oracle Park on Friday and Saturday to open the National League Division Series Playoffs.

Both games are in the evening and businesses nearby are bracing for the thousands of fans.

It may have been quiet near the ballpark Monday evening but it won’t stay this way for long come Friday and Saturday, this area will be swarmed with black and orange.

Bars and restaurants say they are already preparing by ramping up staff and bringing in more inventory.

“This weekend we’re staffing up and we’re getting really excited. We feel really lucky to have in the influx and surge and the energy going. We’re super pumped about it,” Anessa Dailey, with Woodbury, said.

“Couple extra staff members on, prepping our bottles. Getting ready for them, make sure we have all the products in the house because we do know as soon as playoffs start on Friday, the floods of people will start coming in,” Michael Schwindt said.

Michael Schwindt with District says Giants games always bring in larger crowds.

“Everyone was just wanting to be in the neighborhood. You know when the Giants are winning everybody wants to be in the stadium or around the stadium so they come to bars like us,” Schwindt said.

He says Friday night was one of their best sales days over the last few weeks and with the Giants opening the NLDS playoffs at home, we’ll likely see more fans around this neighborhood.

“When it comes to playoff baseball you kind of have to expect some controlled chaos right? More fans. National spotlight. A lot more people walking around. Obviously, a high need for food and beverage starting earlier in the day during a normal pregame or even after the game rush but we’ll be ready for it,” Scott Morton, owner of MoMo’s American Bar & Grill, said.

Friday’s game starts just after 6:30 p.m., so if you’re planning on getting a bite or some drinks over here beforehand, you’ll want to get here early.