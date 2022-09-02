(KRON) — Do you miss the days of playing Pac-Man and Space Invaders at the arcade? BART has got your nostalgia fix. As part of its 50th Anniversary celebration, BART will have 1970’s video games at the Powell Street Station.

BART said it has rented four vintage full-sized arcade games, including Pac-Man, Asteroids, Space Invaders and Galaga. They will be available from Saturday, Sept. 3 to Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The games will be on the concourse level, which is free to enter, between the BART secondary station agent booth and the Muni agent booth. The games will be free to play.

“This throw-back event revisits 1976 when BART partnered with Atari to place a 6-game, 6-sided console on the platform level to promote the gaming company’s new games and bring revenue to BART through the 25-cent per play cost,” BART said on its website.

The video games are just one of several ways that BART is celebrating its anniversary. It is offering 50% off all BART fares for the whole month of September.

There will also be a BART “birthday party” on Sept. 10 at the Lake Merritt Station. The event will have food trucks, music, games, and more.