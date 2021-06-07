BART adds more trips to the schedule as ridership booms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is adding several more trips to its schedule as ridership bounces back.

There are now 26 additional trips on the Monday through Friday schedule, and 16 more trips on Saturdays.

The additional trips will be on the busiest lines, which includes:

Yellow line, Antioch to SFO

Green line, Berryessa to Daly City.

Red line, Richmond through Millbrae plus SFO

Trains will run within Oakland and San Francisco four to 15 minutes apart during peak hours.

Click here for more details on the schedule.

Most of the added trips will be during the busiest times in the morning and evening commute periods.

Increasing service will help to avoid crowds and continue distancing.

Seven new trips from SFO will be added on weekdays to support the tourists visiting this summer.

Thirty minute frequencies will remain for the blue line serving Dublin and Pleasanton to Daly City until the August 30 change.

Saturdays will also have 16 more trips throughout the day – most being added on the yellow line serving Pleasant Hill to Daly City only. One more will be added for SFO.

Saturday ridership has recovered faster than weekday ridership, BART officials say.

On Saturday May 29, BART saw the most people riding since the pandemic with over 41,000 riders. That’s 29% of the pre-pandemic ridership.

Weekday ridership has reached 70,000, which is only 17% of what we saw pre-pandemic.

People are feeling more comfortable riding public transportation and are also going back to offices.

BART will be reopening all entrances and exits that were closed at larger stations during the peak of last year by June 15.