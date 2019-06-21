BART aims to add more Transbay Tube trains with $300M grant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART General Manager Grace Crunican announced Thursday that BART will receive a $300 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

“We got the grant, we’re going to be led into engineering and I want to thank Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Feinstein, for working with the administration to make this happen, thank you very much,” she said.

The money will go towards the Transbay Corridor Core Capacity Project.

The goal is to run more trains through the Transbay Tube and lengthening peak hour tracks to help relieve crowding in the transit system and those driving on clogged roads, bridges and tunnels.

“That would be wonderful, I know they’ve been trying to fix the Transbay Tube for a while, there’s a lot of backups in the tube,” said BART rider Blase Bova.

Other riders agree.

“I think it would be great for our city, especially San Francisco, a lot of jobs are you know out there for us so we’ll be able to network and get to places without driving cars. It would be a great experience for the whole Bay Area,” said BART rider De Mario Henderson.

According to BART, 23 10-car trains run through the Transbay Tube per hour.

Each 10-car train can carry about 2,000 people, with 1,000 commuters going through the tube each day, BART wants to make it 30 ten-car trains per hour, which is why the federal grant is vital.

“It’s going to allow us to safely run trains closer together, if we do that, that allows us to run more trains during the day, that really increases our capacity,” said BART spokesperson Chris Filippi.

BART is also planning to use the grant money to improve the electrical system, add additional vehicles, install a new train control system and new train storage.

