BART and Hwy 24 closures this weekend

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – This weekend you’ll need to be prepared for a double whammy.

BART will be shutting down three stations and part of Highway 24 will also be closed.

So if you rely on BART from Walnut Creek to get into other parts of the East Bay or San Francisco, this weekend you will be running into major delays.

BART will shut down trains between Lafayette and Orinda so they replace 50-year-old tracks and do other upgrades.

For that to happen, they need to bring in a massive crane and work materials, which will force CalTrans to take two lanes away on eastbound 24 near the BART station.

BART will have buses running between Orinda and Lafayette, but the transit agency says delays could be as long as 40 minutes.

If you’re driving on eastbound 24, delays could be as much as half an hour.

The work will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday and go on throughout the weekend, wrapping up around 5 a.m. on Monday.

