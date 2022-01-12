BART announces expanded Sunday service

OAKLAND, CA – JANUARY 13: A newer BART train is seen at the Lake Merritt station in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The ambassadors are unarmed civilian employees of the police department who help keep riders safe aboard trains. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Starting Feb. 14, BART will expand its service on Sundays by having trains run until midnight and implementing a five-line service, the agency announced Wednesday.

Currently, only three lines run on Sundays: Antioch-SFO, Dublin/Pleasanton-Daly City, and Berryessa/North San Jose-Richmond. The last train on that day is currently during the 10 p.m. hour.

The five-line service, which is available during weekdays only, will run until 9 p.m. on Sundays. Richmond-Millbrae and Berryessa/North San Jose-Daly City are the two additional routes to be added.

After that, only the three-line service will be available until midnight.

However, BART did not announce a frequency increase in service on Sunday.

On weekdays, most trains come every 15 minutes or so.

On weekends, that number usually goes up to roughly every 30 minutes.

Peninsula riders will see an updated schedule for the transfer timetable between Caltrain and BART at the Millbrae Station, according to BART.

The new Sunday service map and the announcement of BART’s changes can be viewed here.