SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday, BART announced the next eight stations that will be outfitted with new fare gates. The gates, which are currently being tested at West Oakland Station, will next be installed at:

Civic Center

Montgomery

Powell Street

24th Street

SFO

Fruitvale

Richmond

Antioch

Prototypes for the gates have been in operation at West Oakland Station since late last month. The new fare gates, according to BART, are designed to help deter fare evasion, be more reliable, and to improve access for riders with wheelchairs, bicycles and strollers.

The gates also feature taller swing barriers designed to make it more difficult for fare evaders to vault over or climb under them.

BART said on Thursday that it is still working to finalize the design and materials of the gates.

“We will determine which door material to move forward with and we will unveil a mechanical door lock,” BART tweeted. “We are also working on the lag after you tap.”

Civic Center will be the first of the eight stations announced Thursday to have the gates installed.