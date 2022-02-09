BART announces return to pre-COVID service hours, other changes

DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: The platform at the Daly City Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station is deserted on April 08, 2020 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Just after Bay Area counties announced the end of indoor masking for vaccinated people, BART announced Wednesday that its returning to pre-pandemic service hours effective next Monday.

The rapid transit system had been slowly undoing the significant service cuts introduced with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Now, BART is announcing that with the return of service on Sunday nights from 9 p.m.-midnight on February 20, there will be “a full restoration of pre-pandemic service hours.”

That’s not the only change coming to BART. The system will be running four trains per hour at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on Sundays till 9 p.m. It will also, for the first time, be running 5-line service every day of the week, including Sundays beginning February 20, until 9pm. After 9pm BART will be running 3-line service.

BART stated it is continuously improving connections with other transit agencies. Operating 5-line service will help it to reduce wait times for connections by 8 to 11 minutes.

Service times on weekdays (5 a.m.-midnight) and Saturdays (6 a.m.-midnight) will be unaffected. However, BART stated that “some departure times will shift slightly” and “all riders are encouraged to look up their specific trips.”

There’ll be a change in the East Bay to make things easier for riders: since more riders are coming in on the Dublin line and intending to head toward Berryessa, there’ll be a new transfer opportunity at Bay Fair station in San Leandro.

Riders on the blue line will have the opportunity to board a green or orange train across the platform.

“This transfer has a tight window but the September 2022 schedule change will increase the window to allow for more flexibility to make the meet if there are delays,” BART stated.