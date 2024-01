SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is a major delay on the BART Antioch Line Wednesday morning due to a disabled train, according to the transit agency. The delay is in the SFO Airport and Antioch directions.

The disabled train is between the North Concord and Concord stations. Bus service is available between those two stations via the CCCTA bus 17, according to BART.

No estimate was provided on when service would be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.