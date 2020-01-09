BART apologizes after ‘thousands’ of riders stranded amid situation near Concord station

CONCORD (KRON) – BART issued an apology early Thursday morning after a situation late Wednesday left “thousands” of BART riders stranded near the Concord station.

“To the thousands of stranded riders last night, we offer our deepest apologies for the major delays. We had a situation on an aerial structure by trackway where an individual amid a mental health crisis needed rescue. We thank our first responders,” BART tweeted.

The transit agency said it will be resuming normal operations for the morning commute.

Service on the Antioch line between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations was suspended after police responded to a report of an “unstable person on the trackway.”

Authorities were able to safely rescue the person.

No other details on the person’s condition were released.

