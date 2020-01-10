BART approves WiFi, Ambassador programs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART is moving forward with plans to provide WiFi in all stations.

The Board approved the project on Thursday, but don’t expect it to be fully functional for at least four years, officials said.

The transit agency will be installing WiFi and Bluetooth across all platforms.

What does this mean for riders?

You can expect to experience fewer dropped calls, better internet connection, and improved app usage underground.

It will also help you navigate the stations better by finding things like exits and bathrooms.

Also approved on Thursday – the pilot Ambassador Program, which aims to increase the presence of uniformed personnel systemwide.

The ambassadors will be recruited from the BART Police Department’s community service pool and will become non-sworn officers working closely with police personnel to provide an additional sense of safety and security for riders.

A total of 10 ambassadors will walk the trains in teams every day starting on Feb. 10.

Latest Stories: