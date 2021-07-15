BART begins limited time late-night service

SAN FRANCSICO (KRON) — BART has a new limited late night service, ideal for people who want to enjoy the San Francisco nightlife or workers who get off work extra late.

BART will run this limited service starting Thursday at 11:30 p.m., just for two weeks.

Four trains will leave the Embarcadero or Civic Center.

There will be eight stops in San Francisco plus Daly City, and in the East Bay like west Oakland, Pleasant Hill and Bay Fair.

No other stops will be made along the line besides the locations on the map.

BART late service map

The limited service runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until July 31. It is supposed to help staff prepare for longer hours of operation from August 2.

BART will then extend its operating hours to midnight on weekdays and Saturdays.

The trains will run every 15 to 30 minutes depending on the time of day and there are four trains per hour.

Sunday’s service will run until 9 p.m.

This will be the first time BART is running trains until midnight since the pandemic began.

A majority of them were running until 9 p.m. since last March.