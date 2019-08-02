BART begins phasing out paper tickets as it transitions into Clipper-only stations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pretty soon every station will be Clipper-only stations so BART riders will need everyone to purchase a reusable, reloadable plastic Clipper card.

BART will begin transitioning four stations into Clipper-only stations in an effort to phase out the paper tickets.

Starting Monday, Aug. 19, the 19th Street BART station will be Clipper only and then two weeks later, Embarcadero will follow.

Then in September, Powell Street station and the Downtown Berkeley station will follow.

While you can no longer buy paper tickets, you can still use the ones you already have to enter and exit the stations.

The pilot program will expand in 2020 to other stations all to make the Clipper card the Bay Area’s all-in-one transit card as it’s accepted with nearly every transportation agency.

Plus, it reduces paper waste.

People will also save money, as the paper tickets had charged an extra 50 cents every trip.

During each transition period, there will be BART staff at each station to help assist with any questions.