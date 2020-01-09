BART board approves ‘Ambassador Program’ to place unarmed officers on trains

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a program Thursday to have unarmed, civilian officers on trains.

Under the Ambassador Program, community service officers would be paired in groups of two and ride the trains along the Transbay commute and in the East Bay.

BREAKING: BART BOARD MEMBERS APPROVE UNARMED AMBASSADORS PROGRAM. Unanimous 8-0 Vote! @kron4news — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) January 9, 2020

BART already has a staff of community service officers and under the program, 10 of those officers would serve as the ambassadors.

The ambassadors would be trained by the BART Police Department but would not be sworn in or armed.

They would be trained in de-escalation and how to handle conflict.

The officers would be on the trains between 2 p.m. and midnight everyday, with extra coverage on Saturdays, the agency said.

BART Board of Directors member Bevan Dufty told KRON4 on Tuesday that the program is intended to put more eyes and ears on the BART trains.

“The perception is that there are not enough eyes on the system right now. Let’s try this pilot and get some robust feedback,” he said.

The program will be launched in February, the agency said Thursday.

The pilot program will cost $690,000 of a portion of BART’s operating budget approved in October, Dufty said.

At the same BART Board of Directors meeting Thursday, the agency also approved a plan to improve WiFi in stations and on new trains.

