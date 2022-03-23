SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART is allowing the only Black member of its board to remain on the board after it was announced she’d been removed earlier this month.

Lateefah Simon was removed after a dispute over whether she could represent District 7 without residing there. Simon said she’d moved in 2021 due to threats her family received, and that she consulted with BART officials prior to moving and was “assured that the building is within District 7.”

BART General Manager Bob Powers and board president Rebecca Saltzman issued a joint statement March 23 in which they stated that they sought outside counsel “with expertise in election law,” and have determined Simon can continue to serve on the BART board awaiting a decision from a court on whether there exists a vacancy in District 7.

“BART staff alone are not independently empowered to declare a vacancy in District 7,” the joint statement reads. “Formal action by the majority of the board or an order by a court in a special judicial proceeding, known as a quo warranto action, is required to declare a vacancy. Therefore, Director Simon remains on the board representing District 7. Having Lateefah resume her position on the board while this matter is handled by outside legal experts is a win for our riders, the BART District, and specifically the voters of District 7 who elected Director Simon based on her leadership, advocacy, and proven ability to advance equity at BART.”

The pair also took the opportunity to apologize to Simon.

“This has been a very difficult situation, especially for Director Simon who moved her family for safety reasons and to live steps away from the transit system she relies on for transportation and that she proudly represents,” the joint statement continues. “We want to express our deepest apologies to Lateefah and all stakeholders for how this has played out. BART will continue to work with outside legal counsel through any next steps and we are committed to transparency throughout the process.”BART District 7 includes all or part of Albany, Bayview, Berkeley, Crockett, East Richmond Heights, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Emeryville, Hercules, Kensington, Montalvin Manor, North Richmond, Oakland, Pinole, Richmond, Rodeo, Rollingwood, San Francisco, San Pablo, and Tara Hills.