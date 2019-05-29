BART braces for crowded commute, adds extra trains

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Thousands of people turned to BART to get around a traffic nightmare this morning after a deadly crash on the Bay Bridge.

BART is expecting this to cause overcrowding on the way back home after work.

Officials put a plan in place to add extra trains for the evening commute.

Riders can expect to see more ten-car trains than normal but be aware that the system will be more crowded, especially at the Embarcadero and Montgomery stations.

A BART spokesperson suggests, if you can, leave work a little early or stay later than normal to try to ease the congestion.

They also warn riders to be aware of metering -- This is where BART officials will hold riders at the fare gates until the platforms are cleared.

In addition, officials ask you to utilize all spaces of the train cars.

"Today is an example of how one accident really impacts tens of thousands of people," the spokeswoman said.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES