BART cancels extra commute trains after ridership drops nearly 90%

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – BART officials have announced that they will be eliminating an extra commute train during the morning and evening hours beginning on Thursday, March 19.
The trains that run on the Yellow, or Antioch-SFO, line will be canceled until further notice.
After the shelter-in-place order began across the Bay Area on Tuesday, March 17, BART saw an 87% drop in ridership in comparison to a normal Tuesday in February.
BART officials say that the regular schedule with “15-minute headways during commute hours will remain systemwide.”
Officials say the trains that are being eliminated are typically canceled during the holiday season when ridership is lower.
For continuous BART updates related to the coronavirus, CLICK HERE.
