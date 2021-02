SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — BART riders will soon be able to use just their phone to pay for their ride.

Clipper announced on Twitter Wednesday that it is going mobile and will be available on Apple Pay and Google Pay this spring.

We’re going mobile! Clipper is coming to Apple Pay and Google Pay this spring. Stay tuned for more details! #clippercard — Bay Area Clipper (@BayAreaClipper) February 17, 2021

BART recently stopped selling paper tickets at its stations and the transit agency now only accepts Clipper cards.