(KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit has changed the prices of eight different BART stations across the Bay Area beginning on Friday. The price changes include increases and decreases.

The stations that will have a price increase are Glen Park, Millbrae and West Oakland. All price increases are over one dollar. The greatest price hike is in Millbrae, increasing by $1.80.

Glen Park* Daily Fee $3.75 $4.90 Millbrae Reserved, Single/Multi-day $6.00 $7.80 West Oakland* Daily Fee $12.40 $13.75 Increasing BART Prices

The other five stations’ prices have decreased: Bay Fair, Coliseum, Hayward, Richmond and Warm Springs/South Fremont. All stations’ prices decrease by at least two dollars. The largest decrease was for the coliseum for $2.40 less. The monthly parking passes have significantly declined, all by at least $20.