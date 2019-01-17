BART Civic Center Station reopened after flooding caused closure
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - BART's Civic Center Station has reopened and service is restored after the station was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to flooding on the platform.
Trains are now making stops at the station and officials say that the water leak has been fixed.
Most of the standing water has been cleared, according to officials, however, the UN Plaza entrance will remain closed for about an hour in order to get water off of the street level.
Officials tweeted that the station was closed at 2:48 p.m.
The tweet stated that there was an issue with SF Muni leaking water to the BART platform.
Muni engineers were working to fix the leak.
