BART Civic Center Station reopened after flooding caused closure Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved Civic Center Bart Station [ + - ] Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - BART's Civic Center Station has reopened and service is restored after the station was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to flooding on the platform.

Trains are now making stops at the station and officials say that the water leak has been fixed.

Most of the standing water has been cleared, according to officials, however, the UN Plaza entrance will remain closed for about an hour in order to get water off of the street level.

CIVC stn has been re-opened and svc has been restored. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 16, 2019

Officials tweeted that the station was closed at 2:48 p.m.

The tweet stated that there was an issue with SF Muni leaking water to the BART platform.

Muni engineers were working to fix the leak.

Here is what we know: Civic Center Station is currently CLOSED due to flooding on the platform. An issue on the @sfmta_muni platform was leaking water to our platform. Muni engineers are on scene to fix the issue. BART personnel are on scene too. Will continue to update you here. https://t.co/2TDgkWx59D — SFBART (@SFBART) January 16, 2019

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES