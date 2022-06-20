BART tweeted this picture of a long line for getting a clipper card Monday, June 20, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BART)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The clipper app is experiencing issues with payment and purchasing as BART stations see lines for Golden State Warriors fans trying to get into San Francisco for today’s parade, according to a tweet.

“The Clipper app is experiencing some issues with payment and purchasing. We recommend loading your Clipper card before entering @SFBART or walking away from stations for better cell service,” the tweet states. “We have an internal team currently investigating and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The Clipper app is experiencing some issues with payment and purchasing. We recommend loading your Clipper card before entering @SFBART or walking away from stations for better cell service. We have an internal team currently investigating and apologize for the inconvenience. — Bay Area Clipper (@BayAreaClipper) June 20, 2022

Another tweet shows the line at the Dublin station in the East Bay.

This is the line to buy Clipper at Dublin station right now. We have a table selling Clipper cards at the station and we are encouraging people to add a digital card onto their phone and add funds immediately. But this is a good glimpse of how busy it will be today. pic.twitter.com/Lxsu0zwYqb — BART (@SFBART) June 20, 2022

“The Clipper mobile system is experiencing unprecedented demand due to the Warriors parade this morning,” a 10:32 a.m. tweet stated. “If you are experiencing issues adding or reloading a card on your phone, please keep trying until successful as we are seeing purchases going through.”

