SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The clipper app is experiencing issues with payment and purchasing as BART stations see lines for Golden State Warriors fans trying to get into San Francisco for today’s parade, according to a tweet.
“The Clipper app is experiencing some issues with payment and purchasing. We recommend loading your Clipper card before entering @SFBART or walking away from stations for better cell service,” the tweet states. “We have an internal team currently investigating and apologize for the inconvenience.”
Another tweet shows the line at the Dublin station in the East Bay.
“The Clipper mobile system is experiencing unprecedented demand due to the Warriors parade this morning,” a 10:32 a.m. tweet stated. “If you are experiencing issues adding or reloading a card on your phone, please keep trying until successful as we are seeing purchases going through.”
