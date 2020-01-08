Live Now
BART considers WiFi on trains, in stations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART is considering installing WiFi service on all BART trains and inside train stations.

Officials say the move would improve cell phone service across the system.

The project would build a new WiFi and bluetooth network, and enhance overall cell phone coverage.

Officials say this would reduce dropped calls and provide reliable connectivity for video and audio streaming, and allow for improved app functionality, even in underground stations.

The transit agency is expected to vote on the WiFi service plan on Thursday.

