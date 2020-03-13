BART continues service despite decrease in ridership over coronavirus

DALY CITY (KRON) – BART ridership has dropped 35% comparing this week to an average week in February, so people are avoiding public transportation and some people aren’t going to work at all.

BART officials say service will remain normal and they are not considering reduced service or a system shutdown unless they become forced to do so.

The reason being – if they reduce trains and then more people are riding each one, then that causes people to be in closer distance with one another.

Right now people are advised to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The general manager of BART says there are hand sanitizer dispensers being installed at stations this week.

BART has enough supply to last 7 to 10 days and staff is working to purchase more from vendors.

Trains are also continuing to be cleaned and disinfected more frequently throughout the day to keep people safe.

